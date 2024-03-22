100 WVIA Way
Ellie's Real Good Food

Cheese-Crazy Daddy

Season 1 Episode 104 | 26m 46s

Ellie answers an SOS from a home where cheese has completely taken over the menu. Ellie, a cheese lover herself, shows how to keep from going overboard with cheese and instead utilize its best assets—its great flavor and health benefits. Recipes include Skillet Mac and Cheese, Parmesan-crusted Chicken Breast, and Pan-steamed Broccoli with Lemon, Garlic and Parsley.

Aired: 05/19/16
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
How to Fish
Ellie Krieger demystifies how to choose, prep, and cook fish.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Big Flavor, Less Salt
Ellie shows how to use less salt and still get big flavor from your favorite meals.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Better Brunch
Ellie refreshes a typical brunch menu with make-ahead crowd-pleasers that break the mold.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Unboring Salads
Ellie shakes up the same-old same-old salads with some recipes that awaken all the senses.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Snack Attack
Ellie prepares healthy snacks that satisfy our cravings throughout the day.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Raw vs. Cooked
Ellie shows us the delicious benefits of both raw foods and cooked foods.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
One Basket, One Week, Zero Waste
Ellie shows how to store and prep a week’s worth of vegetables as the week progresses.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:46
Watch 27:43
Ellie's Real Good Food
Desserts with Benefits
Ellie makes desserts that satisfy your sweet tooth while still giving you health benefits.
Episode: S2 E212 | 27:43
Watch 27:43
Ellie's Real Good Food
Great Grains
Ellie cooks with grains, including many that offer alternatives to people with allergies.
Episode: S2 E211 | 27:43
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Keeping it Real
Ellie discusses the differences in cooking with whole ingredients vs. prepared foods.
Episode: S2 E213 | 26:46