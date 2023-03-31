100 WVIA Way
Everything But the News

Back to School: Education in the Digital Age

Season 1 Episode 6 | 4m 20s

Steve heads to Khan Academy and Bay Area schools to report on tech in education.

Aired: 02/11/14
Extras
Watch 2:18
Everything But the News
Steve Meets His Hologram
Steve a tech company working on the cutting-edge of interactive, "4D" holograms.
Special: 2:18
Watch 3:21
Everything But the News
Is This the Best Toast Ever?
The Bay Area is gaining a reputation for more than just its booming tech culture.
Special: 3:21
Watch 1:38
Everything But the News
Truth in Tweets @ SxSW
Steve Goldboom tests a new gadget at SxSW.
Special: 1:38
Watch 2:54
Everything But the News
Free Lunch at The Best Restaurant in America
Steve stops by State Bird Provisions, a small plates restaurant in San Francisco.
Special: 2:54
Watch 3:13
Everything But the News
Need a break from tech? Welcome to Camp Grounded.
Steve Goldbloom visits Camp Grounded, a tech-free camp for adults.
Special: 3:13
Watch 2:49
Everything But the News
Are We Ready for Robots?
Steve Goldbloom visits Salisbury Robotics Lab to meet some frighteningly advanced robots.
Special: 2:49
Watch 2:20
Everything But the News
When AirBnB Goes Wrong
Steve Goldbloom visits Stanford's Salisbury Robotics Lab to meet our new robot masters.
Special: 2:20
Watch 2:45
Everything But the News
Smart Phone? Try Smart Cup.
Now there's a smart cup that knows more about its contents than you do.
Special: 2:45
Watch 2:16
Everything But the News
Cookie Monster, Life Coach
Cookie Monster's advice is truly timeless.
Special: 2:16
Watch 0:53
Everything But the News
Ordering Coffee in San Francisco
Getting a coffee in San Francisco isn't what it used to be.
Special: 0:53
Latest Episodes
Watch 6:34
Everything But the News
Modern Love: JDate, Match.com & Grindr
Steve takes an immersive journey into the complex world of online dating.
Episode: S1 E3 | 6:34
Watch 4:49
Everything But the News
Lost Vegas: The New Old Las Vegas
Steve heads to Vegas to cover a SXSW conference and uncovers an unexpected surprise.
Episode: S1 E4 | 4:49
Watch 6:15
Everything But the News
The Rideshare Wars: Uber, Lyft & Sidecar
Steve reports on the ride-sharing phenomenon taking San Francisco by storm.
Episode: S1 E2 | 6:15
Watch 5:21
Everything But the News
What would Jim Lehrer Do? Reporting from Vidcon.
Steve attends Vidcon, the largest convention of online video creators and stars worldwide.
Episode: S1 E1 | 5:21
Watch 5:46
Everything But the News
Thirty Thousand Steps: The FitBit Saga
Steve covers the intersection of fitness and technology, one step at a time.
Episode: S1 E5 | 5:46
Watch 5:51
Everything But the News
Funny Business: A New Stage for Comedy
Marc Maron, Adam Carolla, and Funny or Die show Steve how tech has changed comedy.
Episode: S1 E7 | 5:51
Watch 4:31
Everything But the News
Start-Ups Starting Up: Bay Area Tech Culture
Steve takes the temperature of startup culture in the Bay Area and beyond.
Episode: S1 E8 | 4:31
Watch 4:31
Everything But the News
Lost in YouTube Space: Touring YouTube LA Studios
Steve reports from YouTube Space Los Angeles.
Episode: S1 E9 | 4:31