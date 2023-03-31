Thirty Thousand Steps: The FitBit Saga

Extras
Steve a tech company working on the cutting-edge of interactive, "4D" holograms.
The Bay Area is gaining a reputation for more than just its booming tech culture.
Steve Goldboom tests a new gadget at SxSW.
Steve stops by State Bird Provisions, a small plates restaurant in San Francisco.
Steve Goldbloom visits Camp Grounded, a tech-free camp for adults.
Steve Goldbloom visits Salisbury Robotics Lab to meet some frighteningly advanced robots.
Now there's a smart cup that knows more about its contents than you do.
Cookie Monster's advice is truly timeless.
Getting a coffee in San Francisco isn't what it used to be.
Latest Episodes
Steve takes the temperature of startup culture in the Bay Area and beyond.
Steve reports from YouTube Space Los Angeles.
Steve takes an immersive journey into the complex world of online dating.
Steve heads to Vegas to cover a SXSW conference and uncovers an unexpected surprise.
Marc Maron, Adam Carolla, and Funny or Die show Steve how tech has changed comedy.
Steve heads to Khan Academy and Bay Area schools to report on tech in education.
Steve reports on the ride-sharing phenomenon taking San Francisco by storm.
Steve attends Vidcon, the largest convention of online video creators and stars worldwide.