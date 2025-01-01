"Haiti Deportation Crisis" - Preview

Extras
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
How online scams steal billions of dollars and ruin victims’ lives.
The tragic story of a migrant farmer’s journey to the U.S. in the scorching heat.
Go inside an effort to train giant rats to sniff out deadly unexploded land mines — and save lives.
In 1999, Bhutan became the last country in the world to legalize TV.
Decades after the Vietnam War, journalist Nguyen Qui Duc traveled to his homeland.
A 2004 examination of India’s AIDS crisis through the eyes of girls and women sold into sex work.
FRONTLINE examines the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump.
Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.
Latest Episodes
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FRONTLINE Season 2026
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FRONTLINE Season 2025
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FRONTLINE Season 2024
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FRONTLINE Season 2023
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FRONTLINE Season 2022
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FRONTLINE Season 2021
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FRONTLINE Season 2020
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FRONTLINE Season 2019
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FRONTLINE Season 2018
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FRONTLINE Season 2017
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FRONTLINE Season 2016
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FRONTLINE Season 2015
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FRONTLINE Season 2014
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FRONTLINE Season 2013
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FRONTLINE Season 2012
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FRONTLINE Season 2011
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FRONTLINE Season 2010
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FRONTLINE Season 2009
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FRONTLINE Season 2008
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FRONTLINE Season 2007
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FRONTLINE Season 2006
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FRONTLINE Season 2005
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FRONTLINE Season 2004
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FRONTLINE Season 2003
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FRONTLINE Season 2002
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FRONTLINE Season 2001
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FRONTLINE Season 2000
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FRONTLINE Season 1999
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FRONTLINE Season 1998
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FRONTLINE Season 1996
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FRONTLINE Season 1995
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FRONTLINE Season 1994
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FRONTLINE Season 1987
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FRONTLINE Season 1985
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FRONTLINE Season 1983
The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S.
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
Examining the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Donald Trump.
Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.
President Trump’s unprecedented challenges to the Federal Reserve and what it means for the economy.
A feud between the revolutionary group MOVE and Philadelphia officials reached a bloody culmination.
An investigative biography of the richest and most violent cocaine drug lord, Pablo Escobar.
Tracing the violence, protests and arrests stemming from federal immigration sweeps across the U.S.