"Coal's Human Cost" - Preview

Extras
The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S.
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
How online scams steal billions of dollars and ruin victims’ lives.
The tragic story of a migrant farmer’s journey to the U.S. in the scorching heat.
Go inside an effort to train giant rats to sniff out deadly unexploded land mines — and save lives.
In 1999, Bhutan became the last country in the world to legalize TV.
Decades after the Vietnam War, journalist Nguyen Qui Duc traveled to his homeland.
A 2004 examination of India’s AIDS crisis through the eyes of girls and women sold into sex work.
FRONTLINE examines the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump.
Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
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Veteran underground coal miners suffer from black lung disease at highest rates in nearly 50 years.
The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S.
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
Examining the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Donald Trump.
Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.
President Trump’s unprecedented challenges to the Federal Reserve and what it means for the economy.
A feud between the revolutionary group MOVE and Philadelphia officials reached a bloody culmination.
An investigative biography of the richest and most violent cocaine drug lord, Pablo Escobar.