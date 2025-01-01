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FRONTLINE

"Coal's Human Cost" - Preview

Season 2026 Episode 12 | 31s

Veteran underground coal miners are suffering from an incurable lung disease at the highest rates in nearly 50 years. With NPR, Public Health Watch and Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, FRONTLINE investigates how industry and government have failed to protect miners in Appalachia from black lung disease.

Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Trust with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extras
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
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The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S.
Preview: S2026 E11 | 0:31
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FRONTLINE
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Preview: S2026 E10 | 0:32
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FRONTLINE
"Scammed" - Preview
How online scams steal billions of dollars and ruin victims’ lives.
Preview: S2026 E9 | 0:30
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FRONTLINE
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The tragic story of a migrant farmer’s journey to the U.S. in the scorching heat.
Clip: S2004 | 18:36
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FRONTLINE
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Go inside an effort to train giant rats to sniff out deadly unexploded land mines — and save lives.
Clip: S2007 | 10:51
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FRONTLINE
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In 1999, Bhutan became the last country in the world to legalize TV.
Clip: S2002 | 9:56
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FRONTLINE
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Decades after the Vietnam War, journalist Nguyen Qui Duc traveled to his homeland.
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A 2004 examination of India’s AIDS crisis through the eyes of girls and women sold into sex work.
Clip: S2004 | 21:03
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FRONTLINE examines the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump.
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Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
Preview: S2026 E7 | 0:26
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Veteran underground coal miners suffer from black lung disease at highest rates in nearly 50 years.
Episode: S2026 E12
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The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S.
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Watch 1:23:53
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