100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)

Episode 8

Season 1 Episode 8 | 44m 29s

Saro can no longer hide his love for Marisella. Meanwhile, the investigation into Vito's murder seems to have reached a dead end when, unexpectedly, a new trail opens.

Aired: 06/29/23
Funding for Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion) is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 44:38
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 1
Franco decides to help Giovanna despite the warnings of his godfather, Calligaris.
Episode: S2 E1 | 44:38
Watch 42:56
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 3
Saro finds out who killed Vito, and Franco has a shocking revelation.
Episode: S2 E3 | 42:56
Watch 44:25
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 4
Giovanna uncovers the truth about Anna. Meanwhile, can Giuseppina forgive Marisella?
Episode: S2 E4 | 44:25
Watch 43:31
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 7
Giovanna and Marisella start a new life. Saro and Giuseppina are about to get married.
Episode: S2 E7 | 43:31
Watch 42:36
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 2
As Giovanna goes to visit her mother, Marisella returns to take revenge on Calligaris.
Episode: S2 E2 | 42:36
Watch 43:29
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 6
Giuseppina decides to seek her revenge by destroying the happiness of Saro and Marisella.
Episode: S2 E6 | 43:29
Watch 43:49
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 5
Giovanna makes a promise to let go of the past in return for Franco’s life.
Episode: S2 E5 | 43:49
Watch 45:56
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 8
An invisible enemy continues to threaten the happiness of everyone involved.
Episode: S2 E8 | 45:56
Watch 45:36
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 1
Giovanna gets news that both of her parents have died. Worse, they've disinherited her.
Episode: S1 E1 | 45:36
Watch 44:10
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 4
Calligaris reveals his connection to Anna Spada to Franco; Giovanna still has questions.
Episode: S1 E4 | 44:10
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 42:56
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 3
Saro finds out who killed Vito, and Franco has a shocking revelation.
Episode: S2 E3 | 42:56
Watch 44:25
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 4
Giovanna uncovers the truth about Anna. Meanwhile, can Giuseppina forgive Marisella?
Episode: S2 E4 | 44:25
Watch 43:31
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 7
Giovanna and Marisella start a new life. Saro and Giuseppina are about to get married.
Episode: S2 E7 | 43:31
Watch 45:56
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 8
An invisible enemy continues to threaten the happiness of everyone involved.
Episode: S2 E8 | 45:56
Watch 43:29
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 6
Giuseppina decides to seek her revenge by destroying the happiness of Saro and Marisella.
Episode: S2 E6 | 43:29
Watch 43:49
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 5
Giovanna makes a promise to let go of the past in return for Franco’s life.
Episode: S2 E5 | 43:49
Watch 44:38
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 1
Franco decides to help Giovanna despite the warnings of his godfather, Calligaris.
Episode: S2 E1 | 44:38
Watch 42:36
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 2
As Giovanna goes to visit her mother, Marisella returns to take revenge on Calligaris.
Episode: S2 E2 | 42:36
Watch 41:17
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 6
Giovanna manages to discover the truth about Anna and the A she has etched onto her side.
Episode: S1 E6 | 41:17
Watch 44:17
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 7
Marisella goes to meet Saro to straighten things out, but it doesn’t quite go to plan.
Episode: S1 E7 | 44:17