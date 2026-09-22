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Global Spirit

Art and the Creative Spirit

Season 1 Episode 106 | 55m 08s

Host Phil Cousineau hosts Tibetan Lama and painter Lhanang Rinpoche, teacher of Vajrayana Buddhism of the Nyingma lineage, and Jemez Pueblo sculptor, painter and jeweler Estella Loretto to explore the spiritual dimension of the creative process. Through their art, teachings, and spiritual traditions, they illustrate how creative expressions are a path to reflection, healing, and transformation.

Aired: 09/30/26 | Expires: 01/02/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 56:25
Global Spirit
Earth Wisdom for a World in Crisis
Attend the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York City
Episode: S2 E212 | 56:25
Watch 57:21
Global Spirit
Sound of the Soul
Sound Of The Soul is a compelling portrait of how music unifies all faiths.
Episode: S2 E211 | 57:21
Watch 57:05
Global Spirit
Sacred Ecology
Explore the natural world as an access point to the sacred.
Episode: S2 E209 | 57:05
Watch 56:49
Global Spirit
The Art of Living and Dying
A deep conversation between two dedicated spiritual leaders in the end-of-life movement.
Episode: S2 E207 | 56:49
Watch 58:09
Global Spirit
Stories to Remember
Two guests use the power of story and storytelling as a means of remembering.
Episode: S2 E206 | 58:09
Watch 58:28
Global Spirit
Rumi and the Sufi Path of Love
Why did UNESCO declare 2007 as "the year of Jalaluddin Rumi"?
Episode: S2 E208 | 58:28
Watch 57:18
Global Spirit
The Call of Wisdom
Are we now as a species, headed for wisdom or catastrophe?
Episode: S2 E210 | 57:18
Watch 57:41
Global Spirit
The Pilgrimage Experience
Explore pilgrimages, an important part of religions and spiritual traditions.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:41
Watch 57:38
Global Spirit
The Search for God
Discussing the search for God, perhaps the oldest of all spiritual quests.
Episode: S2 E205 | 57:38
Watch 57:11
Global Spirit
Love, Fear & Beyond
Explore the oppositional relationship between love and fear, with Carlos Santana.
Episode: S2 E201 | 57:11
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Watch 56:07
Global Spirit
The Spiritual Quest
Scholars and authors Karen Armstrong & Robert Thurman discuss the nature of the spiritual journey.
Episode: S1 E101 | 56:07
Watch 56:38
Global Spirit
The Journey Towards Oneness
Authors and spiritual teachers Ravi Ravindra and Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee on the search for unity.
Episode: S1 E102 | 56:38
Watch 56:49
Global Spirit
Music, Sound and the Sacred
Grammy-winning musician Joanne Shenandoah and Rev. Alan Jones explore the power of sacred music.
Episode: S1 E103 | 56:49
Watch 59:10
Global Spirit
Exploring Consciousness: East and West
Teachers and authors Sraddhalu Ranade and Peter Russell explore approaches to human consciousness.
Episode: S1 E104 | 59:10
Watch 57:23
Global Spirit
The Shaman, the Spirit Healer and the Earth
Mayan Curandera Espiritu Flordemayo and Greenland Shaman Angaangaq on connecting with nature.
Episode: S1 E105 | 57:23
Watch 56:25
Global Spirit
Earth Wisdom for a World in Crisis
Attend the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York City
Episode: S2 E212 | 56:25
Watch 57:21
Global Spirit
Sound of the Soul
Sound Of The Soul is a compelling portrait of how music unifies all faiths.
Episode: S2 E211 | 57:21
Watch 57:05
Global Spirit
Sacred Ecology
Explore the natural world as an access point to the sacred.
Episode: S2 E209 | 57:05
Watch 56:49
Global Spirit
The Art of Living and Dying
A deep conversation between two dedicated spiritual leaders in the end-of-life movement.
Episode: S2 E207 | 56:49
Watch 58:09
Global Spirit
Stories to Remember
Two guests use the power of story and storytelling as a means of remembering.
Episode: S2 E206 | 58:09