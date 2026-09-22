Music, Sound and the Sacred

Extras
Attend the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York City
Sound Of The Soul is a compelling portrait of how music unifies all faiths.
Explore the natural world as an access point to the sacred.
A deep conversation between two dedicated spiritual leaders in the end-of-life movement.
Two guests use the power of story and storytelling as a means of remembering.
Why did UNESCO declare 2007 as "the year of Jalaluddin Rumi"?
Are we now as a species, headed for wisdom or catastrophe?
Explore pilgrimages, an important part of religions and spiritual traditions.
Discussing the search for God, perhaps the oldest of all spiritual quests.
Explore the oppositional relationship between love and fear, with Carlos Santana.
Latest Episodes
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Global Spirit Season 2
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Global Spirit Season 1
Scholars and authors Karen Armstrong & Robert Thurman discuss the nature of the spiritual journey.
Authors and spiritual teachers Ravi Ravindra and Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee on the search for unity.
Lama Lhanang Rinpoche and Estella Loretto explore art as a path to spiritual awakening.
Mayan Curandera Espiritu Flordemayo and Greenland Shaman Angaangaq on connecting with nature.
Teachers and authors Sraddhalu Ranade and Peter Russell explore approaches to human consciousness.
Attend the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York City
Sound Of The Soul is a compelling portrait of how music unifies all faiths.
Explore the natural world as an access point to the sacred.
A deep conversation between two dedicated spiritual leaders in the end-of-life movement.
Two guests use the power of story and storytelling as a means of remembering.