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Global Spirit

The Journey Towards Oneness

Season 1 Episode 102 | 56m 38s

Host Phil Cousineau brings together physicist, professor and Hindu spiritual teacher Ravi Ravindra with Sufi teacher and author Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee to explore the idea of Oneness. Blending science, mysticism, and diverse faith traditions, these guests illuminate the forces that connect us across cultures, beliefs, and lived experiences, revealing a deep, shared humanity beneath our differences.

Aired: 09/30/26 | Expires: 12/05/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 56:25
Global Spirit
Earth Wisdom for a World in Crisis
Attend the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York City
Episode: S2 E212 | 56:25
Watch 57:21
Global Spirit
Sound of the Soul
Sound Of The Soul is a compelling portrait of how music unifies all faiths.
Episode: S2 E211 | 57:21
Watch 57:05
Global Spirit
Sacred Ecology
Explore the natural world as an access point to the sacred.
Episode: S2 E209 | 57:05
Watch 56:49
Global Spirit
The Art of Living and Dying
A deep conversation between two dedicated spiritual leaders in the end-of-life movement.
Episode: S2 E207 | 56:49
Watch 58:09
Global Spirit
Stories to Remember
Two guests use the power of story and storytelling as a means of remembering.
Episode: S2 E206 | 58:09
Watch 58:28
Global Spirit
Rumi and the Sufi Path of Love
Why did UNESCO declare 2007 as "the year of Jalaluddin Rumi"?
Episode: S2 E208 | 58:28
Watch 57:18
Global Spirit
The Call of Wisdom
Are we now as a species, headed for wisdom or catastrophe?
Episode: S2 E210 | 57:18
Watch 57:41
Global Spirit
The Pilgrimage Experience
Explore pilgrimages, an important part of religions and spiritual traditions.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:41
Watch 57:38
Global Spirit
The Search for God
Discussing the search for God, perhaps the oldest of all spiritual quests.
Episode: S2 E205 | 57:38
Watch 57:11
Global Spirit
Love, Fear & Beyond
Explore the oppositional relationship between love and fear, with Carlos Santana.
Episode: S2 E201 | 57:11
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Watch 56:49
Global Spirit
Music, Sound and the Sacred
Grammy-winning musician Joanne Shenandoah and Rev. Alan Jones explore the power of sacred music.
Episode: S1 E103 | 56:49
Watch 56:07
Global Spirit
The Spiritual Quest
Scholars and authors Karen Armstrong & Robert Thurman discuss the nature of the spiritual journey.
Episode: S1 E101 | 56:07
Watch 59:10
Global Spirit
Exploring Consciousness: East and West
Teachers and authors Sraddhalu Ranade and Peter Russell explore approaches to human consciousness.
Episode: S1 E104 | 59:10
Watch 55:08
Global Spirit
Art and the Creative Spirit
Lama Lhanang Rinpoche and Estella Loretto explore art as a path to spiritual awakening.
Episode: S1 E106 | 55:08
Watch 57:23
Global Spirit
The Shaman, the Spirit Healer and the Earth
Mayan Curandera Espiritu Flordemayo and Greenland Shaman Angaangaq on connecting with nature.
Episode: S1 E105 | 57:23
Watch 56:25
Global Spirit
Earth Wisdom for a World in Crisis
Attend the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York City
Episode: S2 E212 | 56:25
Watch 57:21
Global Spirit
Sound of the Soul
Sound Of The Soul is a compelling portrait of how music unifies all faiths.
Episode: S2 E211 | 57:21
Watch 57:05
Global Spirit
Sacred Ecology
Explore the natural world as an access point to the sacred.
Episode: S2 E209 | 57:05
Watch 56:49
Global Spirit
The Art of Living and Dying
A deep conversation between two dedicated spiritual leaders in the end-of-life movement.
Episode: S2 E207 | 56:49
Watch 58:09
Global Spirit
Stories to Remember
Two guests use the power of story and storytelling as a means of remembering.
Episode: S2 E206 | 58:09