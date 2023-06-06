100 WVIA Way
The Good Apprentice

What I Don’t Know About You

Season 1 Episode 12 | 1hr 06m 46s

Alice and Claudio are called to investigate what looks like a suicide.

Aired: 04/05/23
Funding for The Good Apprentice is provided by Viking.
Watch 48:08
The Good Apprentice
The Red Acarus
Claudio is behaving worse than ever as Sergio continues to court Alice.
Episode: S2 E5 | 48:08
Watch 55:06
The Good Apprentice
The Princess’ Bones
Alice is tasked with mentoring a new student, Erika.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:06
Watch 53:22
The Good Apprentice
The Time of a Heartbeat
Ambra's disappearance has worried Claudio, making Alice suspicious.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:22
Watch 53:54
The Good Apprentice
A Long Cruel Summer
Alice risks being caught up in Claudio and Sergio's war.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:54
Watch 54:05
The Good Apprentice
Against the Wind
A crime on a boat brings Sergio and Alice closer together.
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:05
Watch 57:13
The Good Apprentice
Blind Race
A running coach is found dead at the track. The Institute’s new director is announced.
Episode: S2 E12 | 57:13
Watch 46:26
The Good Apprentice
Omega as In Murder
Claudio risks disappointment, betting his future on being the Institute’s next director.
Episode: S2 E11 | 46:26
Watch 49:36
The Good Apprentice
Prison Blues
Alice accepts Sergio’s invitation for a weekend away, but things don't go as planned.
Episode: S2 E6 | 49:36
Watch 49:20
The Good Apprentice
Beyond Suspicion
A surgeon is killed during a break-in. Alice suspects that Claudio is hiding something.
Episode: S2 E8 | 49:20
Watch 48:00
The Good Apprentice
The American Apostle
Just when everything seems to be working for Alice and Claudio, Arthur returns to Rome.
Episode: S2 E9 | 48:00
Watch 49:43
The Good Apprentice
The Gangway
Alice fears Sergio is using her to get to Claudio. Meanwhile, a student is found dead.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:43
Watch 54:22
The Good Apprentice
Mortal Talent
The death of a young oboist leads Alice down a path of jealousy, envy and ambition.
Episode: S2 E10 | 54:22