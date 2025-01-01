Seeds | Trailer

Extras
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Ghost in the Machine reveals AI’s troubled history and present-day impacts.
Black mothers and midwives fight a growing health crisis.
Forget toast and cereal—this is how India does breakfast.
Can you tell naan from chapati from puri… without seeing them?
Which store-bought butter chicken is actually the best?
Try scrumptious Indian-Mexican dishes as South Asian flavors become more popular in America.
One of the best pizzas in America, according to The New York Times.
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Kerala cuisine might be India’s best-kept secret—and most Americans have never tried it.
Latest Episodes
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Independent Lens Season 28
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Independent Lens Season 27
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Independent Lens Season 26
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Independent Lens Season 25
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Independent Lens Season 24
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Independent Lens Season 23
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Independent Lens Season 22
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Independent Lens Season 21
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Independent Lens Season 20
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Independent Lens Season 19
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Independent Lens Season 18
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Independent Lens Season 17
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Independent Lens Season 16
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Independent Lens Season 15
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Independent Lens Season 14
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Independent Lens Season 13
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Independent Lens Season 12
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Independent Lens Season 11
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Independent Lens Season 10
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Independent Lens Season 9
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Independent Lens Season 8
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Independent Lens Season 7
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Independent Lens Season 6
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Independent Lens Season 5
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Independent Lens Season 4
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Independent Lens Season 1
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
A filmmaker confronts injustice in his hometown as he reconnects with his conservative father.
Ghost in the Machine reveals AI’s troubled history and present-day impacts.
How 1960s Montreal helped shape the global movement for Black liberation.
Vogue, AI, and identity collide as an artist creates an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture.
A filmmaker honors his father’s legacy of art, activism, and resilience across generations.
One family. Four generations shaped by displacement and trauma.
Natchez, Mississippi, is famous for its antebellum homes, but what’s left out of the tours?
Behind the Kentucky Derby's glamour, unseen workers keep racing’s biggest stage running.
A filmmaker seeks belonging in the little people community and explores dwarfism within her family.