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Independent Lens

My Omaha | Trailer

Season 28 Episode 2 | 30s

As Omaha is shaken by protests and a polarizing death tied to the movement, filmmaker Nick Beaulieu navigates family conflict, personal reckoning, and the lived realities of racial justice activists. What begins as an investigation into division becomes an intimate exploration of what it takes to stay connected when our deepest beliefs pull us apart.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Ghost in the Machine | Trailer
Ghost in the Machine reveals AI’s troubled history and present-day impacts.
Preview: S28 E1 | 0:30
Watch 7:32
Independent Lens
Fighting for Black Mothers in the Mississippi Delta | The Color Line Diaries
Black mothers and midwives fight a growing health crisis.
Special: 7:32
Watch 4:37
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Indians REALLY Eat for Breakfast | S2 E7
Forget toast and cereal—this is how India does breakfast.
Special: 4:37
Watch 4:56
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Can She Identify Indian Bread Blindfolded? | S2 E6
Can you tell naan from chapati from puri… without seeing them?
Special: 4:56
Watch 4:19
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Which Butter Chicken Wins? | S2 E5
Which store-bought butter chicken is actually the best?
Special: 4:19
Watch 6:25
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Happens When Indian Spices Meet Mexican Classics? | S2 E4
Try scrumptious Indian-Mexican dishes as South Asian flavors become more popular in America.
Special: 6:25
Watch 15:12
Independent Lens
Spice Road | This Bangladeshi Pizza Joint Was Ranked One of the Best in America | S2 E3
One of the best pizzas in America, according to The New York Times.
Special: 15:12
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 16:49
Independent Lens
Spice Road | You’ve Never Had Indian Food Like This| S2 E2
Kerala cuisine might be India’s best-kept secret—and most Americans have never tried it.
Special: 16:49
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Independent Lens
Seeds
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Episode: S28 E3
Independent Lens
My Omaha
A filmmaker confronts injustice in his hometown as he reconnects with his conservative father.
Episode: S28 E2
Watch 1:36:43
Independent Lens
Ghost in the Machine
Ghost in the Machine reveals AI’s troubled history and present-day impacts.
Episode: S28 E1 | 1:36:43
Watch 1:26:04
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power
How 1960s Montreal helped shape the global movement for Black liberation.
Episode: S27 E14 | 1:26:04
Watch 56:05
Independent Lens
Assembly
Vogue, AI, and identity collide as an artist creates an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture.
Episode: S27 E13 | 56:05
Watch 1:25:34
Independent Lens
Third Act
A filmmaker honors his father’s legacy of art, activism, and resilience across generations.
Episode: S27 E12 | 1:25:34
Watch 1:12:19
Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun
One family. Four generations shaped by displacement and trauma.
Episode: S27 E11 | 1:12:19
Watch 1:25:40
Independent Lens
Natchez
Natchez, Mississippi, is famous for its antebellum homes, but what’s left out of the tours?
Episode: S27 E10 | 1:25:40
Watch 55:40
Independent Lens
BACKSIDE: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing
Behind the Kentucky Derby's glamour, unseen workers keep racing’s biggest stage running.
Episode: S27 E9 | 55:40
Watch 1:25:55
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf
A filmmaker seeks belonging in the little people community and explores dwarfism within her family.
Episode: S27 E8 | 1:25:55