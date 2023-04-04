100 WVIA Way
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom

The Gift of the Forest

Season 2 Episode 204 | 26m 16s

Host J Schwanke explores the forest and shares ways to experience a bit of its magic every day! Discover forest bathing for wellness. Flower arranging includes moss themes and foraged items.

Aired: 04/13/20
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Butterflies in Bloom
J visits a butterfly garden, finding inspiration for flower arrangements and a cocktail.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
A Bloom for All Reasons
A show dedicated to the Calla Lily – used in unusual and unique flower arrangements.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Holidays for Blooms
J shares ways to enjoy flowers for the Christmas Holidays - including projects and crafts.
Episode: S5 E514 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flower Memories
Flowers create memories! J shares how flowers enhance treasured times in your life!
Episode: S5 E513 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flower Foraging
J shares foraging tips from an expert. Also: a recipe and a beverage with foraged flora.
Episode: S5 E512 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Bouquets in Bloom
J shares the history of the bouquet, from nosegays to tussie mussies – and arranges them.
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Petal Pushers
J is pushing petals for crafts, artwork, and even an hors d’ouerve with flower petals.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Collections in Bloom
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:31
Watch 26:21
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Fleur de la Vie
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:21
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:21
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Great Explorations
Become a flower tourist with J Schwanke and travel the flower world without leaving town.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 6
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 5
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 4
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 3
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 2
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 1
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Rose City
J visits Portland, Oregon - the city of roses, as well as a flower farm and flower market.
Episode: S6 E607 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Color Schemes
Color principles - complimentary, analogous, and monochromatic - inform flower bouquets.
Episode: S6 E609 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
What’s the Tea?
A look at the tea leaves reveals an immediate future including flowers, family, and tea.
Episode: S6 E608 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Día de los Muertos
Flower friend Sandy Villegas shares paper flower making and Día de los Muertos traditions.
Episode: S6 E610 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
The Stinking Rose
A show about the “other” rose - garlic. A garlic farm, garlic scapes and a garlic martini.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flowers & Kids
Flowers and kids team up for exciting projects. Included: a visit with Wimee the Robot.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Woven Together
Flower friend Sue Muldoon shows J weaving techniques. Then J joins flowers and weaving.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Let’s Go Dutch
A flower farm founded by Dutch immigrants in a show about Dutch culture and flowers.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Butterflies in Bloom
J visits a butterfly garden, finding inspiration for flower arrangements and a cocktail.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Tickled Pink
Pink is the most prevalent flower color in nature and it’s the focus of this episode.
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:46