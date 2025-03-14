Extras
J visits a butterfly garden, finding inspiration for flower arrangements and a cocktail.
J shares ways to enjoy flowers for the Christmas Holidays - including projects and crafts.
Dried Flowers take center stage as J shares his favorite tips for drying fresh Flowers!
Become a flower tourist with J Schwanke and travel the flower world without leaving town.
J explores Innovations in the world of Flowers including technology and hybridization.
J hosts a savory swing through the herb garden – with fun and tasty projects!
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
J arranges blue Flowers – both natural and dyed – in this show about flowers of blue.
Flowers have a language all their own. J shares the meanings of flowers and their colors.
