100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom

TBA

Season 7 Episode 714 | 26m 46s

TBA

Aired: 03/31/25 | Expires: 08/30/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Butterflies in Bloom
J visits a butterfly garden, finding inspiration for flower arrangements and a cocktail.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
A Bloom for All Reasons
A show dedicated to the Calla Lily – used in unusual and unique flower arrangements.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Collections in Bloom
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Am I Blue?
J arranges blue Flowers – both natural and dyed – in this show about flowers of blue.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Holidays for Blooms
J shares ways to enjoy flowers for the Christmas Holidays - including projects and crafts.
Episode: S5 E514 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flower Memories
Flowers create memories! J shares how flowers enhance treasured times in your life!
Episode: S5 E513 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flower Foraging
J shares foraging tips from an expert. Also: a recipe and a beverage with foraged flora.
Episode: S5 E512 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Bouquets in Bloom
J shares the history of the bouquet, from nosegays to tussie mussies – and arranges them.
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Petal Pushers
J is pushing petals for crafts, artwork, and even an hors d’ouerve with flower petals.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:31
Watch 26:21
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Fleur de la Vie
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:21
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 7
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 6
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 5
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 4
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 3
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 2
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 1
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
TBA
TBA
Episode: S7 E704 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
TBA
TBA
Episode: S7 E708 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
TBA
TBA
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
TBA
TBA
Episode: S7 E703 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
TBA
TBA
Episode: S7 E705 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
TBA
TBA
Episode: S7 E706 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
TBD
TBD
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
TBA
TBA
Episode: S7 E707 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
TBA
TBA
Episode: S7 E713 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
TBA
TBA
Episode: S7 E712 | 26:46