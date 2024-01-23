100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Jekyll and Hyde

Black Dog

Season 1 Episode 5 | 45m 32s

Robert learns that there is a distant branch of his family, the Jezequiels, living in an isolated house in Suffolk and decides to visit. Robert is mistrustful of the widow Jezequiel. He must use his own powers to expose the family's secret.

Aired: 01/31/24
Extras
Watch 45:07
Jekyll and Hyde
The Incubus
Ravi is uneasy as the corpse of Renata's dead husband has been inhabited by an incubus.
Episode: S1 E9 | 45:07
Watch 46:05
Jekyll and Hyde
The Heart of Lord Trash
Tenebrae attacks HQ before arriving at Robert's house for a final, deadly showdown.
Episode: S1 E10 | 46:05
Watch 45:13
Jekyll and Hyde
The Reaper
Robert and Ravi go in search of Spring-Heeled Jack. The Reaper takes control of Ravi.
Episode: S1 E7 | 45:13
Watch 45:53
Jekyll and Hyde
Moroii
Robert tracks down the monster that is killing wealthy young men and gets stunning news.
Episode: S1 E8 | 45:53
Watch 46:30
Jekyll and Hyde
The Harbinger
The grandson of the infamous Dr. Jekyll returns to 1930s London from Ceylon.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:30
Watch 44:15
Jekyll and Hyde
The Cutter
Captain Dance arrives in London. Robert takes potions found in his grandfather's lab.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:15
Watch 46:07
Jekyll and Hyde
Mr. Hyde
Robert looks for answers at his grandfather's house, leading to an unexpected encounter.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:07
Watch 46:17
Jekyll and Hyde
The Calyx
Garson makes a discovery that could save Maggie's life. Dance sets his trap for Robert.
Episode: S1 E4 | 46:17
Watch 46:11
Jekyll and Hyde
Spring-Heeled Jack
Tormented by recent tragedies, Robert loses control of his transformations.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:11
Latest Episodes
Watch 45:07
Jekyll and Hyde
The Incubus
Ravi is uneasy as the corpse of Renata's dead husband has been inhabited by an incubus.
Episode: S1 E9 | 45:07
Watch 46:05
Jekyll and Hyde
The Heart of Lord Trash
Tenebrae attacks HQ before arriving at Robert's house for a final, deadly showdown.
Episode: S1 E10 | 46:05
Watch 45:53
Jekyll and Hyde
Moroii
Robert tracks down the monster that is killing wealthy young men and gets stunning news.
Episode: S1 E8 | 45:53
Watch 46:17
Jekyll and Hyde
The Calyx
Garson makes a discovery that could save Maggie's life. Dance sets his trap for Robert.
Episode: S1 E4 | 46:17
Watch 46:11
Jekyll and Hyde
Spring-Heeled Jack
Tormented by recent tragedies, Robert loses control of his transformations.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:11
Watch 45:13
Jekyll and Hyde
The Reaper
Robert and Ravi go in search of Spring-Heeled Jack. The Reaper takes control of Ravi.
Episode: S1 E7 | 45:13
Watch 46:30
Jekyll and Hyde
The Harbinger
The grandson of the infamous Dr. Jekyll returns to 1930s London from Ceylon.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:30
Watch 46:07
Jekyll and Hyde
Mr. Hyde
Robert looks for answers at his grandfather's house, leading to an unexpected encounter.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:07
Watch 44:15
Jekyll and Hyde
The Cutter
Captain Dance arrives in London. Robert takes potions found in his grandfather's lab.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:15