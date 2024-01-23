The Heart of Lord Trash

Extras
Ravi is uneasy as the corpse of Renata's dead husband has been inhabited by an incubus.
Robert tracks down the monster that is killing wealthy young men and gets stunning news.
Garson makes a discovery that could save Maggie's life. Dance sets his trap for Robert.
Robert visits distant family and decides to use his powers to expose the family's secret.
Tormented by recent tragedies, Robert loses control of his transformations.
Robert and Ravi go in search of Spring-Heeled Jack. The Reaper takes control of Ravi.
The grandson of the infamous Dr. Jekyll returns to 1930s London from Ceylon.
Robert looks for answers at his grandfather's house, leading to an unexpected encounter.
Captain Dance arrives in London. Robert takes potions found in his grandfather's lab.
Latest Episodes
