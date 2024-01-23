100 WVIA Way
Jekyll and Hyde

The Harbinger

Season 1 Episode 1 | 46m 30s

The grandson of the infamous Dr. Jekyll returns to 1930s London from Ceylon after he experiences a disturbing transformation.

Aired: 01/31/24
Extras
Watch 45:07
Jekyll and Hyde
The Incubus
Ravi is uneasy as the corpse of Renata's dead husband has been inhabited by an incubus.
Episode: S1 E9 | 45:07
Watch 46:05
Jekyll and Hyde
The Heart of Lord Trash
Tenebrae attacks HQ before arriving at Robert's house for a final, deadly showdown.
Episode: S1 E10 | 46:05
Watch 45:53
Jekyll and Hyde
Moroii
Robert tracks down the monster that is killing wealthy young men and gets stunning news.
Episode: S1 E8 | 45:53
Watch 44:15
Jekyll and Hyde
The Cutter
Captain Dance arrives in London. Robert takes potions found in his grandfather's lab.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:15
Watch 45:32
Jekyll and Hyde
Black Dog
Robert visits distant family and decides to use his powers to expose the family's secret.
Episode: S1 E5 | 45:32
Watch 46:11
Jekyll and Hyde
Spring-Heeled Jack
Tormented by recent tragedies, Robert loses control of his transformations.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:11
Watch 46:17
Jekyll and Hyde
The Calyx
Garson makes a discovery that could save Maggie's life. Dance sets his trap for Robert.
Episode: S1 E4 | 46:17
Watch 45:13
Jekyll and Hyde
The Reaper
Robert and Ravi go in search of Spring-Heeled Jack. The Reaper takes control of Ravi.
Episode: S1 E7 | 45:13
Watch 46:07
Jekyll and Hyde
Mr. Hyde
Robert looks for answers at his grandfather's house, leading to an unexpected encounter.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:07
