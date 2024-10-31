100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keystone Edition

Creative Achievements in Luzerne County

Season 2024 Episode 8

In November, the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame will induct its second class, recognizing local people for their artistic achievements within and outside our region, including national and international recognition. Keystone Edition: Arts will look at the origins of the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame and learn about some of the creative people included.

Aired: 11/24/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Creative Achievements in Luzerne County
Watch Monday, November 25th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
AI: Redefining the Health Industry? - Preview
Watch Monday, November 18th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
PA Outdoor Alliance: Jobs, Growth, Innovation - Preview
Watch Monday, November 11th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Distracted Driving - Preview
Watch Monday, November 4th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Modern Renaissance Minds - Preview
Watch Monday, October 28th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E4 | 0:30
Watch 6:53
Keystone Edition
Blending Science, Nature and Art
A discussion with Tannis Kowalchuk, Darlene Farris-LaBar, and Rand Whipple
Clip: S2024 E4 | 6:53
Watch 1:34
Keystone Edition
Overview - Modern Renaissance Minds
We examine organizations and people carrying on the renaissance spirit of Leonardo DaVinci
Clip: S2024 E4 | 1:34
Watch 4:22
Keystone Edition
Tannis Kowalchuk
Tannis Kowalchuk - Artistic Director, Farm Arts Collective
Clip: S2024 E4 | 4:22
Watch 4:34
Keystone Edition
Darlene Farris-LaBar
Darlene Farris-LaBar - artist and educator
Clip: S2024 E4 | 4:34
Watch 5:05
Keystone Edition
Rand Whipple
Rand Whipple - Founder & Director of Box of Light Digital Art Studios
Clip: S2024 E4 | 5:05
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Keystone Edition Season 2024
  • Keystone Edition Season 2023
  • Keystone Edition Season 2022
  • Keystone Edition Season 2021
  • Keystone Edition Season 2020
  • Keystone Edition Season 2019
  • Short Takes Season 7
Keystone Edition
AI: Redefining the Health Industry?
AI's integration into healthcare is set to usher in transformative changes
Episode: S2024 E7
Keystone Edition
PA Outdoor Alliance: Jobs, Growth, Innovation
Learn all about a new initiative that plans to boost the Pennsylvania outdoor recreation.
Episode: S2024 E6
Keystone Edition
Distracted Driving
We take a look at a new state law meant to help law enforcement crack down on distracted driving.
Episode: S2024 E5
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Modern Renaissance Minds
Delve into what can be created when seemingly opposite interests like science and art are combined.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Alternative Therapy Treatments
We'll explore different alternative therapy options available and how they may be helpful to you.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Education on the Edge
What's causing this drop in enrollment, and is there any way to recover?
Episode: S2024 E2 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Voting for Your Future - Election 2024
A discussion of this election's historic nature, and significant local races on the ballot.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Mental Health Care for Children
Only about 20% of children receive care from a specialized mental health care provider.
Episode: S2023 E31 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Breaking Barriers, Building Businesses
Laws around LGBTQIA+ protection vary statewide. What are your protections in PA?
Episode: S2023 E30 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
The Housing Crisis
Many homebuyers are finding themselves priced out of the American Dream of Homeownership.
Episode: S2023 E29 | 26:59