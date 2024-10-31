Creative Achievements in Luzerne County

Extras
Watch Monday, November 25th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, November 18th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, November 11th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, November 4th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, October 28th at 7pm on WVIA TV
A discussion with Tannis Kowalchuk, Darlene Farris-LaBar, and Rand Whipple
We examine organizations and people carrying on the renaissance spirit of Leonardo DaVinci
Tannis Kowalchuk - Artistic Director, Farm Arts Collective
Darlene Farris-LaBar - artist and educator
Rand Whipple - Founder & Director of Box of Light Digital Art Studios
AI's integration into healthcare is set to usher in transformative changes
Learn all about a new initiative that plans to boost the Pennsylvania outdoor recreation.
We take a look at a new state law meant to help law enforcement crack down on distracted driving.
Delve into what can be created when seemingly opposite interests like science and art are combined.
We'll explore different alternative therapy options available and how they may be helpful to you.
What's causing this drop in enrollment, and is there any way to recover?
A discussion of this election's historic nature, and significant local races on the ballot.
Only about 20% of children receive care from a specialized mental health care provider.
Laws around LGBTQIA+ protection vary statewide. What are your protections in PA?
Many homebuyers are finding themselves priced out of the American Dream of Homeownership.