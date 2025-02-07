On the Fringe of Ireland

Extras
Watch Monday, March 10th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, March 3rd at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, February 24th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, February 17th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Experts discuss pediatric cancer causes, remission rates & family support.
Treating Pediatric Cancer - Overview
Experts discuss pediatric cancer, early diagnosis, and financial aid for families.
At just six years old, Addie was diagnosed with cancer—but she never let it stop her.
Watch Monday, February 10th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Exploring how artists and creatives balance artistry with business through entrepreneurship.
Explore how women are building the future through mentorship, education, and industry support.
We talk with people who work behind the scenes and impact how we experience artistic productions
Pediatric cancer is relatively rare, but it can be effectively treated and often cured.
The arts can be perceived as a career where people choose passion over profit.
Can these organizations keep up with the rising need and changing laws?
Paper is a very common material to use when creating, but that doesn't mean it's boring!
We'll take a closer look at the healthcare workforce shortage
We look into the future of major tech developers right here in our area.
Nearly 5 years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools online, the impact is still felt across PA
When does playing in the snow become art?