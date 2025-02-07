100 WVIA Way
Keystone Edition

On the Fringe of Ireland

Season 2024 Episode 21

Scranton Fringe Festival announced a cultural exchange program with Scranton's sister city in Ireland. The performing arts group will present "Ulysses of Scranton" here during the Scranton Fringe Festival in the spring. Then, a week later, the group will travel to Ireland and perform at the Ballina Arts Centre.

Aired: 03/02/25
Keystone Edition
Women Building the Future
Explore how women are building the future through mentorship, education, and industry support.
Episode: S2024 E22
Keystone Edition
Backstage Pass
We talk with people who work behind the scenes and impact how we experience artistic productions
Episode: S2024 E20
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Treating Pediatric Cancer
Pediatric cancer is relatively rare, but it can be effectively treated and often cured.
Episode: S2024 E19 | 26:59
Watch 27:00
Keystone Edition
Creative Entrepreneurship: Passion to Profit
The arts can be perceived as a career where people choose passion over profit.
Episode: S2024 E18 | 27:00
Watch 27:00
Keystone Edition
Homelessness in NEPA
Can these organizations keep up with the rising need and changing laws?
Episode: S2024 E17 | 27:00
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Beyond Paper: The Artistry Within
Paper is a very common material to use when creating, but that doesn't mean it's boring!
Episode: S2024 E16 | 26:59
Watch 27:09
Keystone Edition
Health Workforce Shortage
We'll take a closer look at the healthcare workforce shortage
Episode: S2024 E15 | 27:09
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
From Sci-Fi to Reality
We look into the future of major tech developers right here in our area.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
PA School Report Card
Nearly 5 years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools online, the impact is still felt across PA
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Winter Magic: Celebrating the Art of Ice and Snow
When does playing in the snow become art?
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:59