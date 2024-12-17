Sci-Fi Becomes Reality

Extras
Watch Monday, January 20th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, January 13th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, January 6th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, December 23rd at 7pm on WVIA TV
Watch Monday, December 16th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Explore how you can make a difference for our waterways and planet.
Experts explain the dangers of microplastics—tiny plastic particles found in food, water, and air.
Microplastics - Overview
See a citizen science project testing Pennsylvania waterways for microplastics,
Watch Monday, December 9th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Keystone Edition Season 2024
-
Keystone Edition Season 2023
-
Keystone Edition Season 2022
-
Keystone Edition Season 2021
-
Keystone Edition Season 2020
-
Keystone Edition Season 2019
-
Short Takes Season 7
We'll take a closer look at the healthcare workforce shortage
Nearly 5 years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools online, the impact is still felt across PA
When does playing in the snow become art?
Support for Keystone Edition Health comes from the Robert H. Spitz foundation.
Cultural celebrations like markets and parades can bring thousands of people together
Presents aren't the only thing to be given this December.
Explore the origins of the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame
AI's integration into healthcare is set to usher in transformative changes
Learn all about a new initiative that plans to boost the Pennsylvania outdoor recreation.
We take a look at a new state law meant to help law enforcement crack down on distracted driving.