100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Laura Flanders Show

Drag Story Hour Under Attack: What Can Media Do?

Season 4 Episode 412 | 26m 46s

As Pride Month continues, we explore the activism of drag queens and trans people who bore the brunt of the violence during the Stonewall Riots of 1969 and are still targets of violence today. State legislators have proposed and in some cases passed hundreds of bills that seek to restrict drag culture and queer self-expression, like Drag Story Hours. What are they, and what are they up against?

Aired: 03/31/23 | Expires: 04/05/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Ben Jealous: Healing Parables for the Environmental Movement
The Sierra Club’s Ben Jealous discusses his plans for the environmental organization.
Episode: S4 E402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Chuck D & Rosa Clemente: Hip Hop's Unfinished Revolution
Chuck D of Public Enemy and scholar-activist Rosa Clemente explore the impact of Hip Hop.
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Frances Goldin, Rabble Rousers & NYC Housing Struggle Wins
A new film tells how New Yorkers, led by Frances Goldin, won a 50-year housing struggle.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Visions for Abortion Access & Radical Care Post-Dobbs
What does abortion access look like in the US, especially in a so-called safe haven (NY)?
Episode: S4 E448 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
“Wealth Supremacy” is Killing Us
"Capital bias" prioritizes wealth over people and the planet. What are the consequences?
Episode: S4 E444 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Gabor Maté & V (formerly Eve Ensler): Look at the Unbearable
How do we turn trauma into fuel for making social change?
Episode: S4 E445 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
United Vision Project: Tackling Extremism in Rural America
Why do conservative states like Idaho remain so important to US democracy?
Episode: S4 E447 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
“God & Country”: Faith, Fascism & Christian Nationalism
Producer Rob Reiner & director Dan Partland tackle Christian Nationalism in a new film.
Episode: S4 E446 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Not Wanted at Harvard? BIPOC Media on Claudine Gay
What does Claudine Gay’s resignation from Harvard mean for diversity in higher education?
Episode: S4 E443 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Josh Paul: Resigns State Dept. Over Arms to Israel
Josh Paul quit the State Dept. over increased, “indeed expedited” arms sales to Israel.
Episode: S4 E430 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Laura Flanders Show Season 4
  • The Laura Flanders Show Season 3
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
BIPOC Media on the Fight for Fair Wages & Anti-racist Unions
Over 450,000 workers have gone on strike in 2023. What does it mean for workers of color?
Episode: S4 E433 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
New Yorkers Welcome Migrants: Making Sanctuary Real
Meet the New Yorkers working to give asylum seekers a welcome, shelter & protection.
Episode: S4 E432 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Colette Pichon Battle on Climate Justice Reparations
What can we learn from the people living on the frontlines of climate catastrophe?
Episode: S4 E431 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Power Grids: The Threat is Domestic Terrorism – Not Drag
There have been no arrests one year after the biggest power grid attack in the U.S
Episode: S4 E435 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Imagination in the Face of Incarceration
What difference can art make for people in prison?
Episode: S4 E434 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Visions for Abortion Access & Radical Care Post-Dobbs
What does abortion access look like in the US, especially in a so-called safe haven (NY)?
Episode: S4 E448 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
“Wealth Supremacy” is Killing Us
"Capital bias" prioritizes wealth over people and the planet. What are the consequences?
Episode: S4 E444 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
Gabor Maté & V (formerly Eve Ensler): Look at the Unbearable
How do we turn trauma into fuel for making social change?
Episode: S4 E445 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
United Vision Project: Tackling Extremism in Rural America
Why do conservative states like Idaho remain so important to US democracy?
Episode: S4 E447 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Laura Flanders Show
“God & Country”: Faith, Fascism & Christian Nationalism
Producer Rob Reiner & director Dan Partland tackle Christian Nationalism in a new film.
Episode: S4 E446 | 26:46