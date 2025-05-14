A Taste of Home

Extras
Chef Maria Loi cooks up some classic Greek dishes on the beach in Costa Navarino.
In Athens, discover what it means to “eat like the ancient Greek Gods.”
Chef Maria Loi travels to Monemvasia, a stunning Greek town best known as “the rock.”
Chef Maria Loi visits stunning Cape Sounio in Eastern Attica.
Chef Maria Loi visits olive groves and olive oil producers from Crete to Sparta.
On Naxos, Chef Maria Loi makes a traditional Kayana (Scrambled Eggs with Tomato)
Chef Maria Loi demonstrates the power of flour in the Greek town of Varnavas
Chef Maria Loi takes us to the historic Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens.
Chef Maria Loi travels to Crete to enjoy its flavorful cuisine.
Chef Maria Loi harnesses the power of nature’s sweetest gift, honey.
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Loi showcases Middle Eastern dishes that highlight her liquid gold – olive oil.
Chef Loi visits the Abrahamic Family House. She also learns about the culinary culture of Abu Dhabi.
Chef Maria Loi shares the unknown side to the popular tourist destination that is Mykonos.
Chef Maria Loi takes us back to Naxos to show us some hidden treasures and local cuisine.
In Naxos, Chef Maria Loi introduces us to a multigenerational family and their recipes.
Chef Maria Loi embraces the local cuisine and flavors to create a true Naxian feast.
Chef Maria Loi boards a boat in Costa Navarino to make Marinated Tuna with local produce.
Chef Maria Loi brings us to Costa Navarino to learn about the legacy of Capt. Vassilis.
Chef Maria Loi serves up a Mediterranean feast on the spectacular sandy beaches of Corfu.