Abrahamic Family Spirit

Chef Maria Loi of the acclaimed NYC restaurant, Loi Estiatorio, takes us to the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, a place which embraces interfaith harmony. Loi visits author Hanan Sayed Worrell to learn about the multicultural culinary landscape of Abu Dhabi and to cook Fattet al Makdous, a special stuffed eggplant dish. Inspired by her travels, Loi creates delicious dishes back in Greece.