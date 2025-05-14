Tide to Table

Chef Maria Loi of the acclaimed NYC restaurant, Loi Estiatorio, visits Abu Dhabi’s bustling fish market to learn about some of the diverse local fish. Chef Faisal takes Loi to his restaurant, Ryba, where they make a grilled seabass with Emirati spices. Later, they cook aboard a boat while exploring the Abu Dhabi archipelago. Back in Greece, Loi cooks seabass with Greek herbs.