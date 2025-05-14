It’s All Green

Chef Maria Loi of the acclaimed NYC restaurant, Loi Estiatorio, shops at the bustling Mina Fruits and Vegetables Market in Abu Dhabi with Nada Elbarshoumi. Using fresh local produce, they make a delicious Marinated Kale Fattoush. Loi goes to the lush Mangrove Park, and then heads to the desert to visit Gracia Farm. She ends the day at Breakwater, where she prepares Abu Dhabi–Thermo Salad.