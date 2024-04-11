Morning til Night

Chef Maria Loi takes us to the breathtaking and sustainable destination of Costa Navarino. Maria joins chefs Panagiotis Tziourtzioumis and Kiriakos Plevritis to prepare dishes from the heart of the Mediterranean diet: Grilled Red Mullet and Village Salad, and Braised Lamb with a Traditional Peasant Pasta. Back in New York, Maria serves up dishes inspired by her travels.