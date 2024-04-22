100 WVIA Way
Long Lost Family

Episode 5

Season 4 Episode 9 | 45m 19s

The story of a mother unable to forgive herself for giving away her daughter more than forty years ago and a son who needs to understand why his mother was unable to keep him.

Aired: 04/21/24
Watch 45:33
Long Lost Family
Episode 5
Wane blames himself for his father's disappearance and Wendy looks for her sister.
Episode: S1 E5 | 45:33
Watch 45:32
Long Lost Family
Episode 4
This episode features two women looking for their birth mothers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:32
Watch 44:38
Long Lost Family
Episode 6
Samantha searches for her father and Carole wants to find her long lost relatives.
Episode: S1 E6 | 44:38
Watch 46:33
Long Lost Family
Episode 1
Separated at birth, Jennifer searches for her twin while Karen tracks down her father.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:33
Watch 44:55
Long Lost Family
Episode 3
Jeannie looks for her brother and Kirsty struggles with her adoption decision.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:55
Watch 46:04
Long Lost Family
Episode 2
Wayne looks for his father while Debbie searches for the son she gave up for adoption.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:04
Watch 45:22
Long Lost Family
Episode 2
Two stories of women cheated of family are featured in this episode.
Episode: S4 E2 | 45:22
Watch 45:38
Long Lost Family
Episode 6
Siblings longing to carry out their mother’s wish, and a son looking for his birth mother.
Episode: S4 E6 | 45:38
Watch 45:18
Long Lost Family
Episode 6
Featuring two stories of women who have spent a lifetime searching for the truth.
Episode: S2 E6 | 45:18
Watch 45:43
Long Lost Family
Episode 2
A woman desperate for a second chance and a sister searching for her brother.
Episode: S2 E2 | 45:43