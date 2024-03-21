100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Long Lost Family

Episode 5

Season 2 Episode 5 | 45m 59s

A woman who only discovered she was adopted at the age of eleven searches for her mother. And our most urgent search yet, a son’s search for his father who he longs to have standing by his side when he marries in one week.

Aired: 09/08/99
Extras
Watch 45:33
Long Lost Family
Episode 5
Wane blames himself for his father's disappearance and Wendy looks for her sister.
Episode: S1 E5 | 45:33
Watch 45:32
Long Lost Family
Episode 4
This episode features two women looking for their birth mothers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:32
Watch 46:04
Long Lost Family
Episode 2
Wayne looks for his father while Debbie searches for the son she gave up for adoption.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:04
Watch 44:38
Long Lost Family
Episode 6
Samantha searches for her father and Carole wants to find her long lost relatives.
Episode: S1 E6 | 44:38
Watch 44:55
Long Lost Family
Episode 3
Jeannie looks for her brother and Kirsty struggles with her adoption decision.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:55
Watch 46:33
Long Lost Family
Episode 1
Separated at birth, Jennifer searches for her twin while Karen tracks down her father.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 46:33
Long Lost Family
Episode 1
Separated at birth, Jennifer searches for her twin while Karen tracks down her father.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:33
Watch 45:33
Long Lost Family
Episode 5
Wane blames himself for his father's disappearance and Wendy looks for her sister.
Episode: S1 E5 | 45:33
Watch 45:32
Long Lost Family
Episode 4
This episode features two women looking for their birth mothers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:32
Watch 44:38
Long Lost Family
Episode 6
Samantha searches for her father and Carole wants to find her long lost relatives.
Episode: S1 E6 | 44:38
Watch 44:55
Long Lost Family
Episode 3
Jeannie looks for her brother and Kirsty struggles with her adoption decision.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:55
Watch 46:04
Long Lost Family
Episode 2
Wayne looks for his father while Debbie searches for the son she gave up for adoption.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:04
Watch 45:18
Long Lost Family
Episode 6
Featuring two stories of women who have spent a lifetime searching for the truth.
Episode: S2 E6 | 45:18
Watch 45:57
Long Lost Family
Episode 3
Peter Arundel and Maureen Saville are both searching for their birth mothers.
Episode: S2 E3 | 45:57
Watch 46:55
Long Lost Family
Episode 1
This episode features two stories of babies given up for adoption by their mothers.
Episode: S2 E1 | 46:55
Watch 46:55
Long Lost Family
Episode 4
A woman desperate to find her sister and a daughter longing to be united with her father.
Episode: S2 E4 | 46:55