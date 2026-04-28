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Lucky Chow

Italy: Chinese Italia

Season 8 Episode 802 | 26m 50s

Danielle travels through Italy to experience the deep, lived fusion between Chinese and Italian cultures. From Milan’s Chinatown to Prato’s working class dumpling shops and Florence’s street food, she discovers unexpected overlaps: hand-worked dough, reverence for butchery, and a shared belief that feeding people well is an act of care. This is Chinese Italia.

Aired: 04/30/26 | Expires: 04/30/30
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
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To Chinatown, with Love
A celebration of New York’s iconic Chinatown and it’s most passionate advocates and chefs.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
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Drinking Culture introduces trendsetters in world of Asian spirits and libations.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
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Paradise on a Plate
Discover Hawaii’s culinary innovation, infinite beauty, and deep cultural heritage.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
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Entree-Preneurs
Meet today’s hottest Asian restauranteurs who are giving a new spin to cultural classics.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
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India Arrives
A new generation of chefs are bringing Indian cooking to a broad American audience.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:48
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Food of the Gods
Explore the relationship between faith and food at three Asian houses of worship.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:48
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Danielle gets back to her roots with the distinctive, rustic cuisine of Taiwan.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:48
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The rise of China means the rise of Chinese culinary traditions in America.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:48
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