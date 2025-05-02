100 WVIA Way
Lyla in the Loop

Soccer Practice Practice/Sibling Swap

Season 1 Episode 29 | 23m 25s

Lyla and Everett coach Luke, Stu, and Idris in soccer drills before their first practice./Liana and Louisa are fed up with living with each other and decide to switch rooms with Lyla and Luke, but living with new roommates isn't easy.

Aired: 05/14/25
Extras
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla & Stu's Hairdos Game- Play Now!
Lyla & Stu's Hairdos Game- Play Now!
Clip: 0:30
Lyla in the Loop
Brand new episodes of Lyla in the Loop! Watch Now
Brand new episodes of Lyla in the Loop! Watch Now- :15
Clip: 0:15
Lyla in the Loop
Liana Tells the Truth
Liana confesses to Mr. Ramsey the mosaic is Stu's.
Clip: S1 E24 | 3:14
Lyla in the Loop
A Spider Surprise!
Louis gets spooked by a spider, Lydia removes it
Clip: S1 E24 | 1:04
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla and Luke's Puppet Show!
Lyla and Luke perform an Anansi and Goat folktale puppet play for Jamaica Day.
Clip: S1 E24 | 1:46
Lyla in the Loop
The Tale of Anansi
Lydia tells Lyla and Luke a story about Anansi and Goat, the twins play on steel pans.
Clip: S1 E24 | 1:51
Lyla in the Loop
How Can We Help The Puppy?
Lyla and Luke problem-solve how to take their found puppy outside.
Clip: S1 E26 | 1:34
Lyla in the Loop
Bedtime with Arfie the Puppy
Arfie/Genie D gets lonely sleeping by herself, so Stu cuddles up with her.
Clip: S1 E26 | 2:02
Lyla in the Loop
The Magic Trunk...Ta-Da!
Lyla visits Miss Emmaline's apartment for the first time.
Clip: S1 E26 | 1:56
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla's Magical Cup
Lyla does a magic trick for Jia and Miss Emmaline.
Clip: S1 E26 | 0:57
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep8: Lyla’s Loopcast: Stu Found a Sound
Lyla and Stu are the ones who need help to improve the game they invented.
Episode: S10 E9 | 11:51
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep7: Lyla’s Loopcast: Half Birthday Helpers
Lyla and Stu help Liana and Louisa with their half-birthday gifts for each other.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:43
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep6: Lyla’s Loopcast: S’more Campfire Games
Louis asks Lyla, Luke, and Stu to create a campfire game for their scout troop to play.
Episode: S10 E7 | 11:54
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep5: Lyla’s Loopcast: The Dream Castles
When Luke refuses Lyla and Stu’s help, they each make their own imagined Dream Castle.
Episode: S10 E6 | 11:04
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep4: Lyla’s Loopcast: Loops Lunch Jingle
Lydia encourages Lyla and Stu to write a catchy jingle for Loops Lunch.
Episode: S10 E5 | 10:48
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep3: Lyla's Loopcast: Detective Liana’s Mystery
Lyla and Stu help Liana with her mystery story, ultimately turning it into a mystery play.
Episode: S10 E4 | 12:52
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep2: Lyla’s Loopcast: Nap Time No-Nos
Lyla and Stu help Louisa get baby Alfie to take his nap.
Episode: S10 E3 | 10:39
Lyla in the Loop
Happy Stu Day/Judge Lyla
The Loops celebrate the day they met Stu/Liana accuses Louisa of taking a cookie!
Episode: S1 E27 | 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Crack You Up/Power Out Cookout
The Loops pull fun pranks on each other / The Loops run Loops Lunch during a blackout.
Episode: S1 E28 | 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Dr. Luke Loops/Let's Roll!
Luke pretends to be a doctor./Lyla, Everett, Luke, and Stu build an elaborate track.
Episode: S1 E30 | 23:25