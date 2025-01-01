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Made With Love

Celebrating America 250: Made With Love Preview

30s

Explore America’s founding spirit through the works of modern artisans keeping traditions alive. From boatbuilders to blacksmiths to a glassblower remaking the ancient art, these creators illustrate the many cultures that built this country. A commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the series crisscrosses the country to profile these dedicated artisans.

Extras
Watch 56:38
Made With Love
Celebrating America 250: Made With Love
Explore America’s founding spirit through the works of modern artisans keeping traditions alive.
Special: 56:38
Watch 56:55
Made With Love
America Made with Love, Part 2
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Special: 56:55
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
America Made with Love, Part 2 Preview
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 56:34
Made With Love
France Made With Love
Discover the exquisite craftsmanship and renowned charm of the country’s most talented artisans.
Special: 56:34
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
France Made With Love Preview
Discover the exquisite craftsmanship and renowned charm of the country’s most talented artisans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 56:38
Made With Love
America Made With Love
Marvel at the innovation, ingenuity and creativity of some of America’s most extraordinary artisans.
Special: 56:38
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
America Made With Love Preview
Marvel at the innovation, ingenuity and creativity of some of America’s most extraordinary artisans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 58:53
Made With Love
Mexico Made With Love
Explore Mexico’s rich cultural landscape through the work of the country’s most talented artisans.
Special: 58:53
Watch 7:05
Made With Love
SNEAK PEEK: Mexico Made With Love
Watch a sneak peek of Mexico Made With Love!
Clip: 7:05
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Mexico Made With Love Preview
Explore Mexico’s rich cultural landscape through the work of the country’s most talented artisans.
Preview: 0:30