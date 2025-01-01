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Made With Love

Season 1 Preview

Season 1 | 30s

Travel the world to meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love. From Ireland to Italy, the series showcases the landscapes and rich culture of each country and introduces the people who stay true to the artistry that shaped their lives, proudly passing their craft to the next generation.

Extras
Watch 56:38
Made With Love
Celebrating America 250: Made With Love
Explore America’s founding spirit through the works of modern artisans keeping traditions alive.
Special: 56:38
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Celebrating America 250: Made With Love Preview
Explore America’s founding spirit through the works of modern artisans keeping traditions alive.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
America Made with Love, Part 2 Preview
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 56:55
Made With Love
America Made with Love, Part 2
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Special: 56:55
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
France Made With Love Preview
Discover the exquisite craftsmanship and renowned charm of the country’s most talented artisans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 56:34
Made With Love
France Made With Love
Discover the exquisite craftsmanship and renowned charm of the country’s most talented artisans.
Special: 56:34
Watch 56:38
Made With Love
America Made With Love
Marvel at the innovation, ingenuity and creativity of some of America’s most extraordinary artisans.
Special: 56:38
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
America Made With Love Preview
Marvel at the innovation, ingenuity and creativity of some of America’s most extraordinary artisans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 58:53
Made With Love
Mexico Made With Love
Explore Mexico’s rich cultural landscape through the work of the country’s most talented artisans.
Special: 58:53
Watch 7:05
Made With Love
SNEAK PEEK: Mexico Made With Love
Watch a sneak peek of Mexico Made With Love!
Clip: 7:05