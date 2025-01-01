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Made With Love

Spain Made With Love Preview

30s

Meet some of the country’s most gifted artisans and explore the wonders of classic Spanish craftsmanship in food, fashion, ceramics, jewelry and more. From the bustling streets of Madrid to the rugged countryside, discover many forms of creative expression — from embroidering flamenco dresses to crafting traditional Basque walking sticks to fine leather bags that last a lifetime.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Made With Love
Spain Made With Love
Explore the wonders of classic Spanish craftsmanship in food, fashion, ceramics, jewelry and more.
Special:
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Celebrating America 250: Made With Love Preview
Explore America’s founding spirit through the works of modern artisans keeping traditions alive.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 56:38
Made With Love
Celebrating America 250: Made With Love
Explore America’s founding spirit through the works of modern artisans keeping traditions alive.
Special: 56:38
Watch 56:55
Made With Love
America Made with Love, Part 2
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Special: 56:55
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
America Made with Love, Part 2 Preview
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
France Made With Love Preview
Discover the exquisite craftsmanship and renowned charm of the country’s most talented artisans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 56:34
Made With Love
France Made With Love
Discover the exquisite craftsmanship and renowned charm of the country’s most talented artisans.
Special: 56:34
Watch 56:38
Made With Love
America Made With Love
Marvel at the innovation, ingenuity and creativity of some of America’s most extraordinary artisans.
Special: 56:38
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
America Made With Love Preview
Marvel at the innovation, ingenuity and creativity of some of America’s most extraordinary artisans.
Preview: 0:30