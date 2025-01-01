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Maigret

Episode 4 Preview

Season 2 Episode 4 | 30s

Following the arrest of Delteil's killer, Maigret and his team close in on Olga Borysenko's murderer. However, the investigation lands Maigret in more danger than anticipated, making a powerful enemy who has already outmaneuvered him once before.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 3 Preview
Maigret investigates both a young woman's drowning and a congressman's disappearance.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 2 Preview
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:30
Maigret
Season 2 Official Preview
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Season 2 Preview
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 2:20
Maigret
Season 2 Inside Look
Take an inside look at Maigret Season 2, airing Sundays at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Clip: S2 | 2:20
Watch 2:27
Maigret
Season 2's New Faces
Find out about the new faces shaking things up for Maigret and his team in Season 2.
Clip: S2 | 2:27
Watch 0:45
Maigret
Best Alibi & Worst Weapon
The cast answers: What's the best alibi and the worst weapon?
Clip: S2 | 0:45
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 6 Preview
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:19
Maigret
Set Tour with Blake Harrison
Maigret star Blake Harrison (AKA Sergeant Joseph Torrence) leads a behind-the-scenes set tour.
Clip: S1 | 2:19
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 5 Preview
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
Maigret
Episode 4
Maigret chases killers for two of his cases, but uncovering the truth puts him in more danger.
Episode: S2 E4
Watch 51:28
Maigret
Episode 3
Maigret investigates both a young woman's drowning and a congressman's disappearance.
Episode: S2 E3 | 51:28
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 2
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:18
Maigret
Episode 1
Maigret investigates young woman’s death, crossing paths with those hiding the truth.
Episode: S2 E1 | 52:18
Watch 52:45
Maigret
Episode 6: Maigret Comes Home, Part 2
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 5: Maigret Comes Home, Part 1
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05
Watch 52:53
Maigret
Episode 4: Maigret's Failure, Part 2
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a devastating personal blow.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:53
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 3: Maigret's Failure, Part 1
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 2: The Lazy Burglar, Part 2
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:14
Maigret
Episode 1: The Lazy Burglar, Part 1
Follow Maigret as he investigates a series of bank robberies plaguing Paris.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:14