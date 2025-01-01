Episode 4 Preview

Extras
Maigret investigates both a young woman's drowning and a congressman's disappearance.
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Take an inside look at Maigret Season 2, airing Sundays at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Find out about the new faces shaking things up for Maigret and his team in Season 2.
The cast answers: What's the best alibi and the worst weapon?
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Maigret star Blake Harrison (AKA Sergeant Joseph Torrence) leads a behind-the-scenes set tour.
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
Latest Episodes
All
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a devastating personal blow.
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Follow Maigret as he investigates a series of bank robberies plaguing Paris.