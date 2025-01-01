Episode 6 Preview

Extras
After a businessman is killed, Maigret trusts his instincts despite pressure from his supervisors.
The cast and crew discuss Maigret's unorthodox, rule-breaking approach to solving crimes.
Maigret chases killers for two of his cases, but uncovering the truth puts him in danger.
Maigret investigates both a young woman's drowning and a congressman's disappearance.
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Take an inside look at Maigret Season 2, airing Sundays at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
The cast answers: What's the best alibi and the worst weapon?
Find out about the new faces shaking things up for Maigret and his team in Season 2.
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Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a devastating personal blow.
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.