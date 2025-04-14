100 WVIA Way
The Mind of a Chef

Multiverse

Season 6 Episode 8 | 23m 01s

What would have happened if Danny never left Oklahoma, or was not adopted at all? Instead of looking at life as a series of “what ifs,” the lens of the multiverse allows us to see a reality with infinite possibilities and infinite selves. In this, Danny is still an orphan, and is not an orphan, he opens a Chinese bakery, he grows up in Korea and he is even a puppet.

Aired: 04/17/25
Watch 23:17
The Mind of a Chef
Classics
Danny joins the ultra-competitive dining scene in New York City.
Episode: S6 E7 | 23:17
Watch 23:25
The Mind of a Chef
Unexpected
Danny cooks his own cuisine, inspired by Szechuan food, New York City, family and more.
Episode: S6 E6 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
The Mind of a Chef
Risk
Danny has learned to take risks while navigating the creative process.
Episode: S6 E5 | 23:25
Watch 25:10
The Mind of a Chef
Threshold
In San Francisco, Danny formed who he was as a person and as a chef.
Episode: S6 E2 | 25:10
Watch 22:57
The Mind of a Chef
Genesis
Meet Danny Bowien, a Korean American chef who carries traces of his past with him.
Episode: S6 E1 | 22:57
Watch 23:15
The Mind of a Chef
Family
Danny has cultivated strong family units in his life, both at home and at work.
Episode: S6 E4 | 23:15
Watch 22:58
The Mind of a Chef
Mentor
Danny visits Chengdu to reconnect with Szechuan food as well as renowned chef, Yu Bo.
Episode: S6 E3 | 22:58
