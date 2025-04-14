100 WVIA Way
The Mind of a Chef

Family

Season 6 Episode 4 | 23m 15s

For better or worse, we do not get to choose the family into which we’re born. In Danny’s case, nor did he get to choose the family that adopted him. As a husband and father, he has made his own family unit, and as a chef and business owner he has made a second family, his restaurant family.

Aired: 04/17/25
Watch 23:10
The Mind of a Chef
Best Of: Birds
We open the cage on some of familiar (and some not so familiar) poultry dishes.
Episode: S5 E14 | 23:10
Watch 23:10
The Mind of a Chef
Best Of: Desserts
A look at some of the best desserts in the Mind of a Chef archives.
Episode: S5 E13 | 23:10
Watch 23:10
The Mind of a Chef
Best Of: Surf N' Turf
Explore the wet and dry side of our culinary world in this surf and turf special.
Episode: S5 E12 | 23:10
Watch 23:16
The Mind of a Chef
Strip Malls
Ludo Lefebvre’s restaurants embody the cultural mash-up that is the strip mall philosophy.
Episode: S5 E5 | 23:16
Watch 23:10
The Mind of a Chef
Best Of: Fried
Revisit some of the best fried dishes in the Mind of a Chef archives.
Episode: S5 E3 | 23:10
Watch 23:10
The Mind of a Chef
Best Of: Legends
Spend some time cooking with the greatest culinary minds in the world.
Episode: S5 E2 | 23:10
Watch 23:10
The Mind of a Chef
Best Of: Eggs
Fall in love again with the best egg dishes from the Mind of a Chef archives.
Episode: S5 E1 | 23:10
Watch 23:16
The Mind of a Chef
25 Bites
A perfect tasting menu relies on balance, and on not fatiguing a customer’s palate.
Episode: S4 E16 | 23:16
Watch 23:16
The Mind of a Chef
New Orleans
In high school, David Kinch’s eyes were opened by the glamorous Commander's Palace.
Episode: S4 E15 | 23:16
Watch 23:16
The Mind of a Chef
Restrictions
Diners these days can be pickier than ever, and restrictions can be frustrating.
Episode: S4 E14 | 23:16
Watch 23:17
The Mind of a Chef
Classics
Danny joins the ultra-competitive dining scene in New York City.
Episode: S6 E7 | 23:17
Watch 23:01
The Mind of a Chef
Multiverse
Danny considers what his life would have been like if factors were different.
Episode: S6 E8 | 23:01
Watch 22:57
The Mind of a Chef
Genesis
Meet Danny Bowien, a Korean American chef who carries traces of his past with him.
Episode: S6 E1 | 22:57
Watch 22:58
The Mind of a Chef
Mentor
Danny visits Chengdu to reconnect with Szechuan food as well as renowned chef, Yu Bo.
Episode: S6 E3 | 22:58
Watch 25:10
The Mind of a Chef
Threshold
In San Francisco, Danny formed who he was as a person and as a chef.
Episode: S6 E2 | 25:10
Watch 23:25
The Mind of a Chef
Unexpected
Danny cooks his own cuisine, inspired by Szechuan food, New York City, family and more.
Episode: S6 E6 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
The Mind of a Chef
Risk
Danny has learned to take risks while navigating the creative process.
Episode: S6 E5 | 23:25
