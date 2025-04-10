Extras
We open the cage on some of familiar (and some not so familiar) poultry dishes.
A look at some of the best desserts in the Mind of a Chef archives.
Explore the wet and dry side of our culinary world in this surf and turf special.
Ludo Lefebvre’s restaurants embody the cultural mash-up that is the strip mall philosophy.
Revisit some of the best fried dishes in the Mind of a Chef archives.
Spend some time cooking with the greatest culinary minds in the world.
Fall in love again with the best egg dishes from the Mind of a Chef archives.
A perfect tasting menu relies on balance, and on not fatiguing a customer’s palate.
In high school, David Kinch’s eyes were opened by the glamorous Commander's Palace.
Diners these days can be pickier than ever, and restrictions can be frustrating.
Danny joins the ultra-competitive dining scene in New York City.
Danny considers what his life would have been like if factors were different.
Danny cooks his own cuisine, inspired by Szechuan food, New York City, family and more.
Danny has learned to take risks while navigating the creative process.
Danny visits Chengdu to reconnect with Szechuan food as well as renowned chef, Yu Bo.
In San Francisco, Danny formed who he was as a person and as a chef.
Danny has cultivated strong family units in his life, both at home and at work.
