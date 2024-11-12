Episode 4: The Deal

Extras
Criminals have never stumped Eliza Scarlet, but a new Detective Inspector...? She's on the case!
Check out a fun behind-the-scenes peek of Season 5's newest star!
Eliza is on the trail of a fugitive who is charged with murder.
Eliza and Nash find themselves trying to outrun an assailant.
We asked the cast to guess which Victorian news headlines were real vs. fake.
Eliza and Nash are still struggling to work together.
Letters from William sit in Eliza's desk drawer after his bombshell confession.
Felix Scott and Kate Phillips discuss Eliza and Nash's unique friendship.
Eliza's circle has certainly grown! Hear from the cast about the crime fighting crew.
Eliza arrives at work to find a familiar face waiting for her.
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must prove herself all over again.
Eliza and Nash are still struggling to work together as they tackle a new case.
Things are going well for Eliza until a familiar face shows up to question her role.
The story of how it all began between Eliza and Duke twelve years ago.
Eliza finds herself investigating the dark and macabre world of Victorian undertakers.