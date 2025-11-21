Episode 4: Bad Blood

Extras
Inspector Blake believes Detective Fitzroy was hurt during a robbery, but Eliza isn't so sure.
We put actors Cathy Belton's and Simon Ludders' Victorian era wedding knowledge to the test!
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when she's hired to look into Police Commissioner Fitzroy.
Inspector Blake arrives at his office, only to find that someone else has already let themself in.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Freshly released from prison, Patrick Nash pays a visit to Eliza to ask a favor.
When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza investigates.
Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard.
A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London from Paris to sell a priceless diamond.
The divorce of a high society couple causes scandal when their settlement becomes public.
A violent psychiatric patient is on the loose, leaving behind a murder, a mystery and a body.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.