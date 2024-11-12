100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Miss Scarlet

Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror

Season 5 Episode 5 | 53m 05s

Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater while finding herself growing ever closer to Inspector Blake.

Aired: 02/08/25 | Expires: 02/23/25
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 5 Preview
Criminals have never stumped Eliza Scarlet, but a new Detective Inspector...? She's on the case!
Preview: S5 | 0:30
Watch 1:20
Miss Scarlet
On the Set of Season 5
Check out a fun behind-the-scenes peek of Season 5's newest star!
Clip: S5 | 1:20
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6 Preview
Eliza is on the trail of a fugitive who is charged with murder.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:25
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6 Scene
Eliza and Nash find themselves trying to outrun an assailant.
Clip: S4 E6 | 1:25
Watch 2:55
Miss Scarlet
Victorian Headlines: True or False?
We asked the cast to guess which Victorian news headlines were real vs. fake.
Clip: S4 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5 Preview
Eliza and Nash are still struggling to work together.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:02
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5 Scene
Letters from William sit in Eliza's desk drawer after his bombshell confession.
Clip: S4 E5 | 1:02
Watch 2:27
Miss Scarlet
Eliza & Nash: Back in Action
Felix Scott and Kate Phillips discuss Eliza and Nash's unique friendship.
Clip: S4 E5 | 2:27
Watch 2:53
Miss Scarlet
Eliza's Circle
Eliza's circle has certainly grown! Hear from the cast about the crime fighting crew.
Clip: S4 | 2:53
Watch 1:15
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4 Scene
Eliza arrives at work to find a familiar face waiting for her.
Clip: S4 E4 | 1:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Miss Scarlet Season 5
  • Miss Scarlet Season 4
  • Miss Scarlet Season 3
  • Miss Scarlet Season 2
  • Miss Scarlet Season 1
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: The Guild
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:20
Miss Scarlet
Episode 1: The Rival
When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must prove herself all over again.
Episode: S5 E1 | 52:20
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: The Fugitive
Eliza is on the trail of a fugitive who is charged with murder.
Episode: S4 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Calling
Eliza and Nash are still struggling to work together as they tackle a new case.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Diamond Feather
Things are going well for Eliza until a familiar face shows up to question her role.
Episode: S4 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: Origins
The story of how it all began between Eliza and Duke twelve years ago.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: Six Feet Under
Eliza finds herself investigating the dark and macabre world of Victorian undertakers.
Episode: S4 E2 | 53:05