Puppy Palooza Part 1/Puppypalooza Part 2

Tooey is worried one of his sled dogs, Cali, isn’t feeling well. When Tooey, Molly, and Trini take her to a vet for a check-up, they receive some surprising news. / Tooey gets to decide which one of Cali’s puppies to keep and train as a lead sled dog. Can he prove his older brothers wrong and successfully identify which one would make a good lead dog?