100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Monstrum

The Disturbing Reasons We Invent Monsters

Season 7 Episode 8 | 10m 20s

What makes a monster? From folklore to horror films, monsters reveal cultural fears, moral lessons, and human desires. Let's talk about what creatures like vampires, werewolves, and Krampus teach us about ourselves—and how monster theory helps us trace the line between humanity and the unknown.

Aired: 09/03/25
Extras
Watch 10:27
Monstrum
Real Life Monster Hunters Are More Hardcore Than Fiction
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Episode: S7 E7 | 10:27
Watch 5:51
Monstrum
Why Does A Ghost Whale Terrorize The Japanese Coast?
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
Episode: S7 E3 | 5:51
Watch 13:37
Monstrum
The Terrifying Reign of the Beast of Gévaudan
This is the chilling true story of the Beast of Gévaudan.
Episode: S7 E5 | 13:37
Watch 14:27
Monstrum
The Most Puzzling UFO Case of the 20th Century
Was the 1952 Flatwoods Monster sighting an alien, a Cold War experiment, or mass hysteria?
Episode: S7 E6 | 14:27
Watch 12:48
Monstrum
Nosferatu Is Dracula…maybe
Why do vampires shift from terrifying to seductive and back again throughout the years?
Episode: S7 E4 | 12:48
Watch 8:08
Monstrum
The Hat Man And The Shadow People
Are the common sightings of The Hat Man a neurological glitch or something more?
Episode: S7 E2 | 8:08
Watch 8:05
Monstrum
The Fresno Night Crawlers
The Fresno Nightcrawler is a pretty adorable little creeper.
Episode: E1 | 8:05
Watch 10:33
Monstrum
Why Did Changelings Terrorize the Victorian Age?
Let’s talk about the eerie and unsettling legend of changelings.
Episode: S6 E14 | 10:33
Watch 7:11
Monstrum
Why Do These Christmas Monsters Want To Destroy the World?
Rooted in Greek culture, the Christmas monster Kallikantzaros is a goblin-like creature.
Episode: S6 E13 | 7:11
Watch 8:15
Monstrum
Gremlins: The Myth and the Menace
You think you know Gremlins—but their story is far deeper than just the 1984 movie.
Episode: S6 E12 | 8:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Monstrum Season 7
  • Monstrum Season 6
  • Monstrum Season 5
  • Monstrum Season 4
  • Monstrum Season 3
  • Monstrum Season 2
  • Monstrum Season 1
Watch 10:27
Monstrum
Real Life Monster Hunters Are More Hardcore Than Fiction
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Episode: S7 E7 | 10:27
Watch 5:51
Monstrum
Why Does A Ghost Whale Terrorize The Japanese Coast?
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
Episode: S7 E3 | 5:51
Watch 13:37
Monstrum
The Terrifying Reign of the Beast of Gévaudan
This is the chilling true story of the Beast of Gévaudan.
Episode: S7 E5 | 13:37
Watch 14:27
Monstrum
The Most Puzzling UFO Case of the 20th Century
Was the 1952 Flatwoods Monster sighting an alien, a Cold War experiment, or mass hysteria?
Episode: S7 E6 | 14:27
Watch 12:48
Monstrum
Nosferatu Is Dracula…maybe
Why do vampires shift from terrifying to seductive and back again throughout the years?
Episode: S7 E4 | 12:48
Watch 8:08
Monstrum
The Hat Man And The Shadow People
Are the common sightings of The Hat Man a neurological glitch or something more?
Episode: S7 E2 | 8:08
Watch 8:05
Monstrum
The Fresno Night Crawlers
The Fresno Nightcrawler is a pretty adorable little creeper.
Episode: E1 | 8:05
Watch 10:33
Monstrum
Why Did Changelings Terrorize the Victorian Age?
Let’s talk about the eerie and unsettling legend of changelings.
Episode: S6 E14 | 10:33
Watch 7:11
Monstrum
Why Do These Christmas Monsters Want To Destroy the World?
Rooted in Greek culture, the Christmas monster Kallikantzaros is a goblin-like creature.
Episode: S6 E13 | 7:11
Watch 8:15
Monstrum
Gremlins: The Myth and the Menace
You think you know Gremlins—but their story is far deeper than just the 1984 movie.
Episode: S6 E12 | 8:15