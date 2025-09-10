The Disturbing Reasons We Invent Monsters

Extras
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
This is the chilling true story of the Beast of Gévaudan.
Was the 1952 Flatwoods Monster sighting an alien, a Cold War experiment, or mass hysteria?
Why do vampires shift from terrifying to seductive and back again throughout the years?
Are the common sightings of The Hat Man a neurological glitch or something more?
The Fresno Nightcrawler is a pretty adorable little creeper.
Let’s talk about the eerie and unsettling legend of changelings.
Rooted in Greek culture, the Christmas monster Kallikantzaros is a goblin-like creature.
You think you know Gremlins—but their story is far deeper than just the 1984 movie.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Monstrum Season 7
-
Monstrum Season 6
-
Monstrum Season 5
-
Monstrum Season 4
-
Monstrum Season 3
-
Monstrum Season 2
-
Monstrum Season 1
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
This is the chilling true story of the Beast of Gévaudan.
Was the 1952 Flatwoods Monster sighting an alien, a Cold War experiment, or mass hysteria?
Why do vampires shift from terrifying to seductive and back again throughout the years?
Are the common sightings of The Hat Man a neurological glitch or something more?
The Fresno Nightcrawler is a pretty adorable little creeper.
Let’s talk about the eerie and unsettling legend of changelings.
Rooted in Greek culture, the Christmas monster Kallikantzaros is a goblin-like creature.
You think you know Gremlins—but their story is far deeper than just the 1984 movie.