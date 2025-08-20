Real Life Monster Hunters Are More Hardcore Than Fiction

Extras
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
This is the chilling true story of the Beast of Gévaudan.
Was the 1952 Flatwoods Monster sighting an alien, a Cold War experiment, or mass hysteria?
Why do vampires shift from terrifying to seductive and back again throughout the years?
Are the common sightings of The Hat Man a neurological glitch or something more?
The Fresno Nightcrawler is a pretty adorable little creeper.
Let’s talk about the eerie and unsettling legend of changelings.
Rooted in Greek culture, the Christmas monster Kallikantzaros is a goblin-like creature.
You think you know Gremlins—but their story is far deeper than just the 1984 movie.
Let’s talk slasher films–their origins, their lasting impact, and why we love them so much!
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Monstrum Season 7
-
Monstrum Season 6
-
Monstrum Season 5
-
Monstrum Season 4
-
Monstrum Season 3
-
Monstrum Season 2
-
Monstrum Season 1
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
This is the chilling true story of the Beast of Gévaudan.
Was the 1952 Flatwoods Monster sighting an alien, a Cold War experiment, or mass hysteria?
Why do vampires shift from terrifying to seductive and back again throughout the years?
Are the common sightings of The Hat Man a neurological glitch or something more?
The Fresno Nightcrawler is a pretty adorable little creeper.
Let’s talk about the eerie and unsettling legend of changelings.
Rooted in Greek culture, the Christmas monster Kallikantzaros is a goblin-like creature.
You think you know Gremlins—but their story is far deeper than just the 1984 movie.
Let’s talk slasher films–their origins, their lasting impact, and why we love them so much!