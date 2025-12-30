100 WVIA Way
Monstrum

Why Lumberjacks Never Look Behind Them

Season 7 Episode 14 | 9m 53s

You never see it—until it’s too late. The 19th-century lumberjack legend of the Hidebehind and other shadowy beings across cultures play on humanity’s fear of unseen monsters. Why are invisible threats so terrifying, and what do they reveal about the human mind?

Aired: 12/15/25
Extras
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
A Monster Expert's Take on Mascot Horror
Let's look at how mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats.
Episode: S7 E13 | 9:01
Watch 9:07
Monstrum
Why Korea’s Monsters Aren’t Meant to Scare You
Why is Korea’s most famous monster, Dokkaebi, really not scary?
Episode: S7 E12 | 9:07
Watch 9:11
Monstrum
The Deep Halloween Lore You Probably Don’t Know
Bats have long been symbols of death and darkness. But why?
Episode: S7 E11 | 9:11
Watch 9:46
Monstrum
Don’t Let the Boo Hag Ride You
Ever wake up feeling drained? Maybe the Boo Hag's been riding you.
Episode: S7 E10 | 9:46
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
The Cryptid That Turned Out To Be Real
The okapi sounds made-up—but it’s very real (and very cute).
Episode: S7 E9 | 9:01
Watch 10:20
Monstrum
The Disturbing Reasons We Invent Monsters
What makes a monster?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:20
Watch 10:27
Monstrum
Real Life Monster Hunters Are More Hardcore Than Fiction
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Episode: S7 E7 | 10:27
Watch 8:36
Monstrum
Why Does A Ghost Whale Terrorize The Japanese Coast?
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
Episode: S7 E3 | 8:36
Watch 13:37
Monstrum
The Terrifying Reign of the Beast of Gévaudan
This is the chilling true story of the Beast of Gévaudan.
Episode: S7 E5 | 13:37
Watch 14:27
Monstrum
The Most Puzzling UFO Case of the 20th Century
Was the 1952 Flatwoods Monster sighting an alien, a Cold War experiment, or mass hysteria?
Episode: S7 E6 | 14:27
