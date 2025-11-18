100 WVIA Way
Monstrum

Why Korea’s Monsters Aren’t Meant to Scare You

Season 7 Episode 12 | 9m 07s

Why isn’t Korea’s most famous monster really all that scary? From mischievous tricksters to modern movie demons, dokkaebi evolved through centuries of folklore, Confucian values, and pop culture—culminating in K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Aired: 11/03/25
Watch 9:11
Monstrum
The Deep Halloween Lore You Probably Don’t Know
Bats have long been symbols of death and darkness. But why?
Episode: S7 E11 | 9:11
Watch 9:46
Monstrum
Don’t Let the Boo Hag Ride You
Ever wake up feeling drained? Maybe the Boo Hag's been riding you.
Episode: S7 E10 | 9:46
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
The Cryptid That Turned Out To Be Real
The okapi sounds made-up—but it’s very real (and very cute).
Episode: S7 E9 | 9:01
Watch 10:20
Monstrum
The Disturbing Reasons We Invent Monsters
What makes a monster?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:20
Watch 10:27
Monstrum
Real Life Monster Hunters Are More Hardcore Than Fiction
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Episode: S7 E7 | 10:27
Watch 8:36
Monstrum
Why Does A Ghost Whale Terrorize The Japanese Coast?
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
Episode: S7 E3 | 8:36
Watch 13:37
Monstrum
The Terrifying Reign of the Beast of Gévaudan
This is the chilling true story of the Beast of Gévaudan.
Episode: S7 E5 | 13:37
Watch 14:27
Monstrum
The Most Puzzling UFO Case of the 20th Century
Was the 1952 Flatwoods Monster sighting an alien, a Cold War experiment, or mass hysteria?
Episode: S7 E6 | 14:27
Watch 12:48
Monstrum
Nosferatu Is Dracula…maybe
Why do vampires shift from terrifying to seductive and back again throughout the years?
Episode: S7 E4 | 12:48
Watch 8:08
Monstrum
The Hat Man And The Shadow People
Are the common sightings of The Hat Man a neurological glitch or something more?
Episode: S7 E2 | 8:08
