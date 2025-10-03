100 WVIA Way
Monstrum

Don’t Let the Boo Hag Ride You

Season 7 Episode 10 | 9m 46s

Ever wake up exhausted, like something drained the life out of you? The Boo Hag—a terrifying figure from Gullah Geechee folklore—might be to blame. This episode explores how a skinless monster became a powerful symbol of cultural memory, survival, and the legacy of oral storytelling in the African diaspora.

Aired: 10/02/25
Extras
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
The Cryptid That Turned Out To Be Real
The okapi sounds made-up—but it’s very real (and very cute).
Episode: S7 E9 | 9:01
Watch 10:20
Monstrum
The Disturbing Reasons We Invent Monsters
What makes a monster?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:20
Watch 10:27
Monstrum
Real Life Monster Hunters Are More Hardcore Than Fiction
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Episode: S7 E7 | 10:27
Watch 8:36
Monstrum
Why Does A Ghost Whale Terrorize The Japanese Coast?
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
Episode: S7 E3 | 8:36
Watch 13:37
Monstrum
The Terrifying Reign of the Beast of Gévaudan
This is the chilling true story of the Beast of Gévaudan.
Episode: S7 E5 | 13:37
Watch 14:27
Monstrum
The Most Puzzling UFO Case of the 20th Century
Was the 1952 Flatwoods Monster sighting an alien, a Cold War experiment, or mass hysteria?
Episode: S7 E6 | 14:27
Watch 12:48
Monstrum
Nosferatu Is Dracula…maybe
Why do vampires shift from terrifying to seductive and back again throughout the years?
Episode: S7 E4 | 12:48
Watch 8:08
Monstrum
The Hat Man And The Shadow People
Are the common sightings of The Hat Man a neurological glitch or something more?
Episode: S7 E2 | 8:08
Watch 8:05
Monstrum
The Fresno Night Crawlers
The Fresno Nightcrawler is a pretty adorable little creeper.
Episode: E1 | 8:05
Watch 10:33
Monstrum
Why Did Changelings Terrorize the Victorian Age?
Let’s talk about the eerie and unsettling legend of changelings.
Episode: S6 E14 | 10:33
