Monstrum

The Deep Halloween Lore You Probably Don’t Know

Season 7 Episode 11 | 9m 11s

Bats have long been symbols of death and darkness. But why? Their rise as Halloween’s spookiest icon traces back to ancient Celtic traditions, revealing how these harmless creatures turned into something far more evil. Join us under the Congress Street Bridge in Austin as we unravel the spooky myths, vampire lore, and Halloween history that turned these sky puppies into creatures of the night!

Aired: 10/20/25
Watch 9:46
Monstrum
Don’t Let the Boo Hag Ride You
Ever wake up feeling drained? Maybe the Boo Hag's been riding you.
Episode: S7 E10 | 9:46
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
The Cryptid That Turned Out To Be Real
The okapi sounds made-up—but it’s very real (and very cute).
Episode: S7 E9 | 9:01
Watch 10:20
Monstrum
The Disturbing Reasons We Invent Monsters
What makes a monster?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:20
Watch 10:27
Monstrum
Real Life Monster Hunters Are More Hardcore Than Fiction
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Episode: S7 E7 | 10:27
Watch 8:36
Monstrum
Why Does A Ghost Whale Terrorize The Japanese Coast?
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
Episode: S7 E3 | 8:36
Watch 13:37
Monstrum
The Terrifying Reign of the Beast of Gévaudan
This is the chilling true story of the Beast of Gévaudan.
Episode: S7 E5 | 13:37
Watch 14:27
Monstrum
The Most Puzzling UFO Case of the 20th Century
Was the 1952 Flatwoods Monster sighting an alien, a Cold War experiment, or mass hysteria?
Episode: S7 E6 | 14:27
Watch 12:48
Monstrum
Nosferatu Is Dracula…maybe
Why do vampires shift from terrifying to seductive and back again throughout the years?
Episode: S7 E4 | 12:48
Watch 8:08
Monstrum
The Hat Man And The Shadow People
Are the common sightings of The Hat Man a neurological glitch or something more?
Episode: S7 E2 | 8:08
Watch 8:05
Monstrum
The Fresno Night Crawlers
The Fresno Nightcrawler is a pretty adorable little creeper.
Episode: E1 | 8:05
