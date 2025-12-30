A Monster Expert's Take on Mascot Horror

Extras
The Hidebehind: you never see it—until it’s too late.
Why is Korea’s most famous monster, Dokkaebi, really not scary?
Bats have long been symbols of death and darkness. But why?
Ever wake up feeling drained? Maybe the Boo Hag's been riding you.
The okapi sounds made-up—but it’s very real (and very cute).
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
This is the chilling true story of the Beast of Gévaudan.
Was the 1952 Flatwoods Monster sighting an alien, a Cold War experiment, or mass hysteria?
