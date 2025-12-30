100 WVIA Way
Monstrum

A Monster Expert's Take on Mascot Horror

Season 7 Episode 13 | 9m 01s

Mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats. Let’s look at how Five Nights at Freddy’s sparked a wave of creepy mascots, fan-made worlds, corporate irony, and horror reboots of nostalgic characters.

Aired: 12/01/25
Extras
Watch 9:53
Monstrum
Why Lumberjacks Never Look Behind Them
The Hidebehind: you never see it—until it’s too late.
Episode: S7 E14 | 9:53
Watch 9:07
Monstrum
Why Korea’s Monsters Aren’t Meant to Scare You
Why is Korea’s most famous monster, Dokkaebi, really not scary?
Episode: S7 E12 | 9:07
Watch 9:11
Monstrum
The Deep Halloween Lore You Probably Don’t Know
Bats have long been symbols of death and darkness. But why?
Episode: S7 E11 | 9:11
Watch 9:46
Monstrum
Don’t Let the Boo Hag Ride You
Ever wake up feeling drained? Maybe the Boo Hag's been riding you.
Episode: S7 E10 | 9:46
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
The Cryptid That Turned Out To Be Real
The okapi sounds made-up—but it’s very real (and very cute).
Episode: S7 E9 | 9:01
Watch 10:20
Monstrum
The Disturbing Reasons We Invent Monsters
What makes a monster?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:20
Watch 10:27
Monstrum
Real Life Monster Hunters Are More Hardcore Than Fiction
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Episode: S7 E7 | 10:27
Watch 8:36
Monstrum
Why Does A Ghost Whale Terrorize The Japanese Coast?
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
Episode: S7 E3 | 8:36
Watch 13:37
Monstrum
The Terrifying Reign of the Beast of Gévaudan
This is the chilling true story of the Beast of Gévaudan.
Episode: S7 E5 | 13:37
Watch 14:27
Monstrum
The Most Puzzling UFO Case of the 20th Century
Was the 1952 Flatwoods Monster sighting an alien, a Cold War experiment, or mass hysteria?
Episode: S7 E6 | 14:27
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Monstrum Season 7
  • Monstrum Season 6
  • Monstrum Season 5
  • Monstrum Season 4
  • Monstrum Season 3
  • Monstrum Season 2
  • Monstrum Season 1
